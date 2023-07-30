William Allan Corp Buys 1,868 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

William Allan Corp raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.7% of William Allan Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $189.90 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.23.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.