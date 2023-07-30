William Allan Corp Acquires Shares of 2,705 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

William Allan Corp purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $201.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.21 and a 200-day moving average of $180.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.05.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

