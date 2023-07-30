Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 1.7 %

WVVI stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau bought 6,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $38,539.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,881.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

