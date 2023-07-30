Wharton Business Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wharton Business Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $24,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,528,000 after acquiring an additional 190,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,812,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,743. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

