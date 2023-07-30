Wharton Business Group LLC Purchases 5,035 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $13,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. 154,490 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

