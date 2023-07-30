Wharton Business Group LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $144,189,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $44,363,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after acquiring an additional 221,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.7 %

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total value of $738,666.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,797,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total value of $738,666.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,797,245.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,614 shares of company stock worth $2,213,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.54. The stock had a trading volume of 907,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,301. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.55. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.28 and a 52 week high of $206.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

