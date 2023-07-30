Wharton Business Group LLC Buys 465 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,231 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

