Wharton Business Group LLC Acquires 37,315 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,315 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC owned 1.40% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 755.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 302,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after buying an additional 278,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,520,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,217,000 after buying an additional 255,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after buying an additional 210,966 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHAK traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 39,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,815. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $590.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

