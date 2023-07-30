Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Weyco Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $258.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.23%.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyco Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Weyco Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Weyco Group by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

