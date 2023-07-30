WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $629-$639 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.92 million. WEX also updated its FY23 guidance to $14.15-$14.35 EPS.

WEX Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WEX stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $188.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,445. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.78. WEX has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.67.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,961. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after buying an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of WEX by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after buying an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

