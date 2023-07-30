WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.15-$14.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion. WEX also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.65-$3.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.40. 319,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.78. WEX has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,896 shares of company stock worth $8,494,961 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in WEX by 23.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

