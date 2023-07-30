Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

WMC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,090. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 726.41, a quick ratio of 726.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -14.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

