West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.65-7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.970-2.995 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.65-$7.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $350.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $10.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.46. 499,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $389.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.64.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.58%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total transaction of $2,932,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

