West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, reports. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 16.39%.

West Bancorporation Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a market cap of $341.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of West Bancorporation from $19.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director George D. Milligan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,753 shares of company stock worth $189,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

