WESCAP Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after acquiring an additional 164,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $181.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

