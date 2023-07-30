WESCAP Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,664 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 44,192 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,956,502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,828,000 after acquiring an additional 82,563 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 303,324 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,454,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,503,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,842. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

