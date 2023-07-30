WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 778 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $50.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $52.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

