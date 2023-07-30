WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 32,484 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSEW. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 623,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,446 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:GSEW opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $483.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.