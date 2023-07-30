WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA PALL opened at $115.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.88. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $110.98 and a 52 week high of $218.24.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

