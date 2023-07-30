WESCAP Management Group Inc. Invests $1.83 Million in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of CNYA opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $35.58.

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

