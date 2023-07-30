Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) is CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s 5th Largest Position

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 584,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up 3.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $41,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $81.01 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.