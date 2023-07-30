Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after acquiring an additional 729,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,377,000 after acquiring an additional 579,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,602,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,364,000 after acquiring an additional 571,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.14. 12,617,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,829,638. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

