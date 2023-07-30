Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $121.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

