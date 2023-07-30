Wealthquest Corp Sells 246 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.58. 480,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,707. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

