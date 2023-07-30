Wealthquest Corp Raises Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,759 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,541 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 33.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

CIVB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 29,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,942. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $43.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIVB shares. TheStreet raised Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.