Wealthquest Corp Has $243,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.0% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,380,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 38.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.92.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

UPS traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.24 and its 200-day moving average is $181.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

