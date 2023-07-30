WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0546

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $181.93 million and $11.00 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,022,486,434 coins and its circulating supply is 3,333,081,698 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,021,947,389.9853854 with 3,332,700,355.9731836 in circulation. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

