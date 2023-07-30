Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Shares of WM stock opened at $162.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

