Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.94. 1,826,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

