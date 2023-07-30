WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,926 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.89. 770,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,175. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.