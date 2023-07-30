Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $45.27 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,874,437 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

