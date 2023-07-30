Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Decreased by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 3.5% of William Allan Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $159.91 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $160.94. The stock has a market cap of $430.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.18.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

