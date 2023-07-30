Wafra Inc. Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,908,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $3.49 on Friday, reaching $458.48. 1,438,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The firm has a market cap of $435.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.28 and a 200-day moving average of $390.02.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 746,556 shares of company stock valued at $334,342,879. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.45.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.