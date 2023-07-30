Wafra Inc. Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wafra Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,836 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $701,629,000 after acquiring an additional 447,099 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,408,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,808 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,297,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA traded up $5.11 on Friday, hitting $100.55. The company had a trading volume of 31,956,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,262,420. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.26. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $266.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

