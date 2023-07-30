Wafra Inc. Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 437,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.13. 13,638,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,937,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

