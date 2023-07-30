Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE WNC traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $23.44. 709,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.61. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.98 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 7.75%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.