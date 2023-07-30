W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $35.00 – $36.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4 – $16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.58 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $35.00-$36.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $731.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $733.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $681.51. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $483.19 and a twelve month high of $811.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 35.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $721.50.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

