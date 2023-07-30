W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Lifted by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up about 2.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $6.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $731.37. The company had a trading volume of 258,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $733.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $682.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $483.19 and a 52 week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $721.50.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

