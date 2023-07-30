W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62), RTT News reports. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. W. P. Carey updated its FY23 guidance to $5.32-$5.38 EPS.

WPC opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.069 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

