W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.32-$5.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC traded down $3.24 on Friday, hitting $68.13. 2,140,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,136. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.14. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.069 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 120.23%.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,831,000 after purchasing an additional 208,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

