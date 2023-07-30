VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

VolitionRx Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VNRX opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.59.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VolitionRx Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,775,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VolitionRx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 80,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares during the period. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

