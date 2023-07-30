VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Short Interest Update

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 672,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $306,732.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,000.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $306,732.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,768 shares of company stock valued at $528,975. Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

VZIO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. 2,542,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,863. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.63. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

