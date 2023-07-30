Vision Energy (OTCMKTS:VENG) Shares Down 0.7%

Vision Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:VENG – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.95. 4,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 48,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Vision Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59.

Vision Energy Company Profile

Vision Energy Corporation, an energy company, develops midstream infrastructure for import, storage, and distribution of low-carbon energy products and hydrogen carriers to customers and supply-chains. It also develops a bulk liquid import and storage facility for the related products. The company was formerly known as Vision Hydrogen Corporation and changed its name to Vision Energy Corporation in November 2022.

