Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,404,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $316,586,000 after purchasing an additional 147,526 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 8,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 159,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,795,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,631. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The firm has a market cap of $441.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

