Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.20.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $842,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,482.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 93,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Virtu Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 349,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 121,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.