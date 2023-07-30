Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 23,578 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,578 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after buying an additional 95,472,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,074,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,753,000 after purchasing an additional 319,527 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 584,502 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,046,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 111,970 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

