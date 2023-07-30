Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 283 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,938 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.3% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $52.09. 27,493,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,004,252. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

