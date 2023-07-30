Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $848,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,087,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $99.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,072. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

