Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 37.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 57.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $170,943,000 after acquiring an additional 824,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.98. 10,191,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,886,034. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

