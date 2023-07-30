Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,653 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,668,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,583,346. The stock has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.